Carlo Ancelotti praises Jordan Pickford after Everton's win over Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Jordan Pickford for his impressive showing in Everton's vital 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The England number one made a crucial stoppage stop to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal an all-important equaliser.

At his post-match press conference, Everton manager Ancelotti singled out Pickford for praise (quotes via club's official website):

"Jordan Pickford did really well, with a good save at the end, he was comfortable, good with the ball,” said Ancelotti.

“His performance was really good."

Ancelotti also discussed the importance of the win for the Toffees in the race for European qualification. The win sees Everton move to within three points of the UEFA Champions League places with just six league games to go.

“It was a good result, important, we are still attached to the top of the table. We needed that. I said before this game we had to keep fighting and we played a good game. We had difficulties but we tried to play and had some good opportunities. Defensively we were good, I am satisfied with the performance.

“It's all good news tonight and this gives us confidence for the next games. "Finally, I can say we are back. We had a difficult moment with lots of injuries but this victory gives us more motivation for the next games."

"After five games without a win, it was an important victory against a good team. The [European] race will be decided on the last game.

​ "It [ending a wait for a win at Arsenal stretching back to January 1996] is an unbelievable gift for our supporters."

Everton face Aston Villa next week before a huge game against fellow Champions League hopeful West Ham on 9th May.