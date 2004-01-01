Cenk Tosun Hints at Next Career Move After Abrupt Ending to Crystal Palace Loan Spell

Everton striker Cenk Tosun, who spent part of the 2019/20 season on loan at Crystal Palace, has hinted at a return to his native Turkey.





The 28-year-old has failed to make the kind of Premier League impression that many hoped he would after a goal-laden four year spell with Besiktas.





After a successful spell at Palace, Tosun is plotting his next move

Frozen out of the first team picture at Goodison Park, Tosun attempted to get his season back on track with a temporary move to south London. But his spell with the Eagles was cut short by a serious knee injury, a bitter blow after some spirited, promising performances.





Palace had initially been expected to sign Tosun on a permanent basis, owing to a clause inserted into his loan contract, but the chances of that happening now are slim as he'll require at least nine months to overcome his injury.





As a result, Tosun has now told TRT Spor in his homeland that although he is currently living his childhood dream playing in the Premier League, he could very well be tempted back to Turkey at some point in the future.





"Palace wanted to meet with me every semester. I wanted a place to play before the European Championship," Tosun began.





"They welcomed me very well. There are friendly football players. Even though it was a short time, it was a place that I enjoyed incredibly.





Tosun scored a brilliant header against City

"It was my childhood dream to play here. The English Premier League means a lot to me. [But] Why should I not want Besiktas in the future? Besiktas is my home. I am proud of my people, I would like to return to my home."





Tosun played just five times for Palace, but his bullet header in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City, as well his overall performance, showed that he's more than capable on his day of competing at the highest level.





His 10 goals in 51 Everton appearances isn't such an impressive record, though, particularly as he was scoring regularly for Besiktas prior to his switch to England.



