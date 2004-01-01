Everton 2-0 Norwich: Player ratings as Toffees maintain perfect home record

Everton returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Norwich at Goodison Park.

The victory ensures the Toffees' 100% home record this season remains intact as Abdoulaye Doucoure's second half strike followed Andros Townsend's opener from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Norwich's early season worries continue as defeat on Merseyside now makes it 16 successive Premier League defeats for Daniel Farke's side.

Here's how both teams rated.

Everton player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Mina duels with Sargent | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 6/10 - Made his return from injury and saved well from Normann's long-range effort.



Ben Godfrey (RB) - 6/10 - Filling in at right-back for the second game in a row and proved steady defensively.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 7/10 - Played with poise throughout and continued his fine start to the season.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Tidy in possession and kept Everton moving from the back.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 6/10 - There were some pre-match doubts over his fitness after hobbling off in midweek and didn't offer the attacking threat which he's become synonymous with.

2. Midfielders

Townsend converted his first half spot kick | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RM) - 7/10 - His directness and crossing ability caused Norwich problems throughout and showed great composure with his first half penalty.



Allan (CM) - 8/10 - Brought down for Townsend's penalty and anchored proceedings from the middle of the pitch.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 7/10 - Showed great energy in midfield and kept his composure to slot under Krul to grab Everton's second.



Alex Iwobi (LM) - 4/10 - Wasteful with the ball and never grasped his opportunity amid an attacking injury crisis at Everton.

3. Forwards

Gray battles for the ball with Normann | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Demarai Gray (ST) - 7/10 - A lively presence in the forward line and created a few early openings.



Salomon Rondon (ST) - 5/10 - Still looked off the pace for the rigours of the Premier League and struggled to hold the ball up.

4. Substitutes

Davies was introduced in the second half | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon (RM) - N/A



Tom Davies (CM) - N/A



Lewis Dobbin (LM) - N/A

Norwich player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kabak was adjudged by VAR to have fouled Allan in the penalty box | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tim Krul (GK) - 6/10 - Could do little to prevent both Everton goals and saved fantastically from Godfrey late on.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 2/10 - Costly decision making to concede the first-half penalty and looked off the pace. Fortunate not to be sent off.



Grant Hanley (CB) - 5/10 - Looked more assured than he has in recent displays.



Ben Gibson (CB) - 5/10 - Drafted in as Farke moved to a three-man defensive system and performed well.

6. Wing backs & midfielders

Normann had a fine display despite being on the wrong side | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Max Aarons (RWB) - 6/10 - A bright presence, especially in the second half, but couldn't get the ball in dangerous areas.



Pieere Lees-Melou (CM) - 6/10 - Showed great tenacity in midfield and helped move the ball into the final third.



Mathias Normann (CM) - 7/10 - Made his second start of the season and looked a calming presence in midfield for Norwich.



Kenny McLean (CM) - 5/10 - Kept the ball nicely but was forced to operate in deeper areas.



Brandon Williams (LWB) - 5/10 - Showed early promise but made a few nervy errors.

7. Forwards

Pukki struggled to get involved | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Josh Sargent (ST) - 5/10 - Played in a more central role than he did last time out against Watford but it did Norwich no favours.



Teemu Pukki (ST) - 5/10 - Isolated and struggled to get involved in Norwich's good play.

8. Substitutes

Rashica was introduced in the second period as Norwich went in search of an equaliser | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Milot Rashica (RW) - N/A



Christos Tzolis (LW) - N/A



Dimitris Giannoulis (LB) - N/A