Everton hoping to beat Ajax to Steven Bergwijn signing

Everton are looking to beat Ajax to the signing of Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, 90min understands.

The Dutchman has only showed brief flashes of brilliance during his time at Spurs, notably scoring a superb half-volley on his debut against Manchester City and a stoppage time brace against Leicester in January.

But he has made no secret of his desire to leave the club with regular game time hard to come by and it looked to be a formality that he would be heading back to the Netherlands with Ajax.

However, 90min understands Everton have swooped in with a contract offer which is much more lucrative than the one on the table from the Dutch champions. Bergwijn had his heart set on Ajax but is giving consideration to Everton's bid.

The Toffees are open to discussing a deal for Bergwijn as part of Spurs' ongoing negotiations for Richarlison or as a separate transfer.

As reported by 90min on Monday, Tottenham lead the race for the Brazil forward but have yet to agree terms with him or his club.

Spurs are also looking at Anthony Gordon while Everton are interested in Harry Winks, with the north London side open to sending players to Goodison Park as part of any deal for either forward.