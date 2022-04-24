Everton manager Frank Lampard charged by FA for Anfield bias comments

Frank Lampard has been charged by the FA for 'bringing the game into disrepute' after he claimed Liverpool benefit from a refereeing bias during games at Anfield.

Lampard made the comments after his Everton side slipped to a 2-0 defeat against their bitter rivals last month courtesy of second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

During the game, Anthony Gordon was not awarded a penalty after colliding with Joel Matip in the box, a decision which enraged Lampard.

"Well it's a penalty in the second half. You don't get them here. If it's Mo Salah at the other end, it's a penalty," he said at the time.

He also added: "The ref was quick to whip a yellow card and when the little stuff went off in the middle of pitch and if you look back at that with VAR, there's some questionable things going on in that, too. Maybe that's to be expected when you come here."

Lampard has since been charged for his comments, the FA confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"Regulation and Discipline update: Frank Lampard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to post-match media comments that he made following Everton FC's Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday 24 April 2022," it read.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee — or referees generally — and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. Frank Lampard has until Monday 9 May 2022 to provide a response."