Everton Offer Thiago Silva Two-Year Deal & Remain Interested in Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton have offered Thiago Silva a two-year deal amid interest from a string of other Premier League clubs.





The Brazilian's current employers PSG recently announced that he will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June. Since then, the race for his signature has heated up.





Sources told 90min earlier this month that Arsenal, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle and West Ham were all considering contract offers for the defender and the Toffees appear to have made the first move.





According to the Transfer Window Podcast (via the Gwladys Street), the Merseyside club have tabled an £83,000-a-week deal. Silva would initially join on a one-year contract but a compulsory 12-month extension would be triggered if he made more than 25 appearances during his first season.





The 35-year-old could once stake a claim as the best centre back in the world and he has continued to feature heavily for PSG this season despite his advanced age. Silva had made 30 appearances in all competitions prior to the Ligue 1 season being cancelled due to COVID-19.





If a deal for Silva cannot be struck, Everton could turn their attentions to Lille defender Gabriel Magalhães, though they face stiff competition for his services from Napoli.





Gabriel Magalhães has been in great form for Lille this season

According to Foot Mercato, the Azzurri already have already agreed a €22m (£19.3m) move, with Magalhães set to sign a five-year deal worth an estimated €2m (£1.8m) per season.





However, Lille are understood to be in no rush to sell the player with the transfer window likely to not close until October, which could give Carlo Ancelotti time to swipe the defender from under his former club's nose.





The 22-year-old Brazilian has been in fine form this season, making 24 appearances and helping Les Dogues to a fourth placed finish.



