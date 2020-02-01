Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​ Everton will be in high spirits when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime, having secured a late winner against Watford the previous week, with Carlo Ancelotti hoping to extend their four-match unbeaten run in the league.





Meanwhile, the Eagles have failed to win a game in their previous six league fixtures as they find themselves slowly slipping down the Premier League table.

But with just three points separating the two sides, can Roy Hodgson overcome his poor form to claim the win at Goodison Park?

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off?​ ​Saturday 8 February ​What Time Is Kick Off? ​12:30 (GMT) ​Where Is It Played? ​Goodison Park ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​BT Sport 1/ BT Sports App ​Referee? ​David Coote

Team News

After ​Fabian Delph was handed a red card in the second half of Everton’s 3-2 win over Watford last weekend, the 30-year-old will serve a one-match ban for this fixture. Morgan Schneiderlin is therefore likely to replace the Englishman alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson in the centre of midfield.

The Toffees will also be without long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin, with the Ivory Coast international set to undergo a second round of surgery for his thigh problem. However, Everton supporters will be pleased to know that André Gomes is making good recovery – and the midfielder is expected to make his long-awaited comeback later this month.

​Crystal Palace will be taking to the field without the likes of Cenk Tosun, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp – with the trio currently nursing their own injury problems. Their new signing Tosun picked up a hamstring injury and would have been ineligible anyway for the upcoming fixture against his parent club. Defender Sakho is also suffering with a hamstring problem, while Schlupp is dealing with a hip injury, with both men unable to make the trip to Merseyside.

Hodgson could also opt for Cheikhou Kouyaté on Saturday, replacing him with James McCarthy after their recent 1-0 loss to Sheffield Untied.

Predicted Lineups

​Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin​ ​Crystal Palace: ​Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha; Benteke

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, the Toffees hold the upper hand in this fixture – claiming 20 wins against Crystal Palace, with the London side securing just 13.

There have also been 17 draws between the two sides and their most recent meeting has reflected this outcome, with their latest Premier League match ending in a 0-0 draw back in August. Here’s hoping to a few more goals this time round…

Recent Form

Since Ancelotti took over, there has been an undeniable resurgence in this ​Everton side, with the Italian boss claiming four wins in his first seven league games for the Toffees. As a result, the Merseyside club currently find themselves in ninth place in the table – a vast improvement from the beginning of the campaign, where they were battling against sides in the relegation zone.

Their most recent victory came against Watford, with Theo Walcott scoring the late winner in a dramatic 3-2 win against the Hornets. They have also picked up wins against Brighton and Newcastle, with the team currently five places above Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have been experiencing a rough patch – losing their previous two games to Southampton and Sheffield United, while picking up unconvincing draws against Norwich and Arsenal.

Here’s how the two teams have performed in their last five games in all competitions.

​Everton Crystal Palace ​ ​Watford 2-3 Everton (01/02) ​Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United (01/02) ​Everton 2-2 Newcastle (21/01) ​Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton (21/01) ​West Ham 1-1 Everton (18/01) ​Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace (18/01) ​Everton 1-0 Brighton (11/01) ​Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (11/01) ​Liverpool 1-0 Everton (05/01) ​Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County (05/01)

Prediction

Although there isn’t much to separate the two sides, when it comes to sheer quality this campaign, Everton’s recent revival may just be enough to guarantee the home win.

Ancelotti will be hoping for the three points on Saturday as he takes advantage of The Eagles’ worrying form.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace