Everton vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton host the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in England's top flight on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard's Toffees have lurched from one extreme to the next during the former Chelsea manager's brief tenure in Merseyside. Manchester City have barely strayed from the imperious but do come into the contest wounded by their first Premier League defeat since October.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming match.

How to watch Everton vs Man City on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 26 February, 17:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Match of the Day - 10.20pm BBC One, Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Everton team news

Demarai Gray (left) and Abdoulaye Doucoure have directly contributed to a combined 13 Premier League goals this season | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Long-term absentees Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain some way short of recovering from thigh and quad injuries respectively. The former Manchester City title-winner Fabian Delph has been placed on the same timescale as Ben Godfrey, with a return scheduled in the opening week of March.

The instrumental duo of Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure - Everton's top scorer and leading assist-provider respectively - could feature this weekend after participating in training once again.

Man City team news

Jack Grealish has started three of Manchester City's last nine league games | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola did his best to play down concerns surrounding the severity of Jack Grealish's shin injury but only dealt in vagaries when discussing a return of 'hopefully, the next weeks'.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to reappear sooner than his £100m-teammate after missing all five of the club's February matches.

Everton vs Man City head-to-head record

The joint heaviest defeat of Guardiola's managerial career came at Goodison Park in mid-January 2017 as a side led by Ronald Koeman - Guardiola's former Barcelona teammate - ran riot to the tune of 4-0.

City drew their next match with the Toffees 1-1 but have since recorded nine consecutive victories across all competitions against Everton, scoring at least twice in each triumph.

Everton vs Man City score prediction

Frank Lampard (left) faced Pep Guardiola three times while Chelsea manager | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Tottenham may have reminded everyone that City are fallible, but Everton have scarcely shown any evidence of performing with the cohesion and clinical edge Antonio Conte teased out of his side last weekend.

If City do overcome the Toffees, they will have triple the points tally of their hosts, an outrageous chasm for two clubs that may very well share the same division next season. Guardiola's league leaders could demonstrate that gulf this Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City