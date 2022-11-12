Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Bournemouth and Everton reconvene in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon four days after meeting in the Carabao Cup third round.

Both sides have been out of form in the league but the Cherries emphatically concluded a run of four consecutive defeats on Tuesday night, romping to a 4-1 cup victory against Everton on the south coast.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming rematch back at the Vitality Stadium.

Where are Bournemouth vs Everton playing?

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday 12 November

Saturday 12 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST

15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST VAR: Tony Harrington

Tony Harrington Referee: Craig Pawson

Bournemouth vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: 3 Wins

3 Wins Everton: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: LLLLW

LLLLW Everton: LWDLL

Bournemouth team news

Jordan Zemura limped out of the first leg of this double-header on Tuesday, clouding his availability this weekend. Chris Mepham won't feature for his club again before joining up with the Wales squad after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign last weekend.

David Brooks missed out on a call-up as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem. The 25-year-old is set to watch on from the treatment room alongside captain Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and first-choice goalkeeper Neto (thigh) this weekend.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs Everton

Bournemouth Starting 11 (4-4-2): Travers; Fredericks, Stephens, Senesi, Smith; Billing, Cook, Lerma, Christie; Moore, Solanke.

Bench: Plain, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Lowe, Marcondes, Rothwell.

Everton team news

The display from the squad's understudies in midweek will have done little to force Frank Lampard's hand when it comes to his selection on Saturday. However, injuries to his established XI may prove to be more compelling.

After slipping in the buildup to Bournemouth's second goal of the game, Mason Holgate tweaked his knee which swiftly forced him off.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin limped off in defeat to Leicester City last weekend with a hamstring problem. Lampard admitted he would be "very surprised" if his number nine was fit before the imminent World Cup.

Midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye and Andre Onana have both been carrying minor injuries and weren't part of the squad for the first visit to Bournemouth. However, Lampard was optimistic both could feature this weekend.

Everton predicted lineup vs Bournemouth

Everton Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Gray, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay.

Bench: Begovic, Patterson, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, Mina, Vinagre.

Bournemouth vs Everton score prediction

Between them, Bournemouth and Everton made 20 changes from their previous Premier League fixtures for the midweek cup clash. With another shuffle of the pack expected for both sides, it may as well have been two different clubs duking it out on Tuesday night.

In the Premier League, just one point separates these struggling outfits. Everton's first team is unlikely to be as generous as the error-strewn second string but the Toffees may have to wait for the club's first-ever league win away to Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Everton