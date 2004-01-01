 
Carlo Ancelotti settles legal case against Everton

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and former club Everton have settled their High Court dispute. The Italian's lawyers filed claims against the Toffees relating to 'general commercial contracts and arrangements' earlier this month.

Source : 90min