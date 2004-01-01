Che Adams: Southampton not interested in selling in-form striker

Southampton are not interested in selling in-form striker Che Adams despite interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

Reports this week have circulated linking the Toffees with a move for the Scotland international, who has started the season in fine form.

Adams has netted braces in his past two games - wins against Leicester and Cambridge in the Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively. The Mirror claimed Everton want Adams as a replacement for Chelsea target Anthony Gordon, but 90min understands Saints are not interested in letting him leave.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was similarly dismissive of any potential exit during his pre-match press conference for Southampton's clash with Manchester United at St Mary's on Saturday, quipping: "He's our player and we definitely won't sell him."

On the striker's form, he added: "He had a big impact after coming on. He showed against Cambridge he can score goals. It's a sign of him feeling confident."

With four goals this season, Adams has already registered half the strikes he managed in the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign.

Everton are in dire need of a new centre forward before the window closes, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin often missing games through injury and back-up option Salomon Rondon offering little to no goal threat.

