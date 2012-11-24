David Moyes Reveals Regret Over Everton Departure in 2013

​Current West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted he will always regret leaving Everton in 2013, feeling he had built a quality side at Goodison Park at the time.

Moyes was chosen as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United in 2013 following a solid 11 years in charge of the Toffees. He struggled at Old Trafford, however, and was sacked after just ten months in charge.

His career has taken a nosedive since, having had failed spells at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, the latter of which he returned to for a second spell in December despite having a poor win record in his first stint at the London Stadium.

Speaking to Richard Keys and Andy Gray on beIN SPORTS (via the ​Daily Mail), Moyes stated: " I think I'll always look back and regret leaving ​Everton because of the team and the players I had built at that time."





However, he was keen to emphasise that he had no regrets about joining ​United or how his career panned out subsequently, adding: " I'll never be regretful for joining Manchester United or doing what I've done.





"I think in football we all make decisions, some work for you, some don't work for you.

"I think on the journey of being a football player or football manager you're never always going to have good times. You're always at times going to have ups and downs."

Moyes has been the subject of criticism during his spells at West Ham for his style of play and his mediocre win record, but he feels upbeat about the current situation at the London Stadium and believes the club is heading in the right direction.

He stated: " I've got to say at the moment I'm really enjoying my time back at ​West Ham . I think that we've started positively enough.





"I think that we've shown a lot of good signs. A couple of good signings in January have given us that opportunity to improve."