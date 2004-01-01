Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
If y'know y'history
Everton Tigers
Other Stuff
A Grand Old Team
Comment
Editorial
KEIOC
Mike Whitby
Footymad
Toffees Mad
Toffees Latest
Toffees News
Dele Alli explains training absence after Besiktas manager's public mockery
Tweet
...
Read more here
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Navigation
Everton FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Toffees Messageboards