Dominic Calvert-Lewin Reveals Secret to Success Under Carlo Ancelotti

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin insists that he is not an overnight success, and revealed the secret to his success under Carlo Ancelotti - keeping it simple.

The 23-year-old failed to find the net in the final ten matches of last season, but is already in double figures for club and country in 2020/21 after scoring on his England debut. He has gone from the fringes of the Everton team to being Ancelotti's main man, but the striker insists his meteoric rise has not come from nowhere.

"It's definitely not an overnight success," he told Sky Sports. "There has been a lot of work, effort and concentration to get where I am now. I've gone through different experiences, good and tough, to mould me into the player I am now.

? 2014

? Carlo Ancelotti

?⚽️ x2 - Cristiano Ronaldo



? 2020

? Carlo Ancelotti

?⚽️ x2 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin@CalvertLewin14 is the first player to score a successive hat-trick under Ancelotti since Ronaldo.



The constant player in those four games? James Rodríguez. ??? pic.twitter.com/NQ1JtIvOc3 — 90min (@90min_Football) October 1, 2020

"I've had my football education in the Premier League in the eyes of everybody to see.

"I'm definitely not the player I was four years ago when I first joined Everton. I've grown and matured since then. I'm 23 now and I always knew it was important that I learnt, even when the chips were down, not to get too caught up in where I was at that time but to focus on where I was going."

A big part of his success has been manager Ancelotti, who has put serious faith in his ability to lead the line since his arrival in Merseyside. Calvert-Lewin has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances under the Italian; he had scored 24 in the previous 113.

? League goals scored since Ancelotti took charge at Everton:



? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 18

? Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 17

⚪ Harry Kane: 17

? Raheem Sterling: 16

? Danny Ings: 15

? Mo Salah: 15

? Sadio Mane: 12

⚪ Heung-Min Son: 12

? Jamie Vardy: 11



An ??????? start tonight? pic.twitter.com/2AT4dpi52p — The Everton Way (@Everton_Way) October 8, 2020

"He's not given me anything massive to think about but his whole persona - how cool, calm and collected he is - means he's a man I enjoy playing for," Calvert-Lewin continued.

"He's a good guy, first and foremost, I think that's very important. He filled me with confidence straight away. For a manager who has achieved what he has and worked with some great players, that gave me a massive boost.

"In the system he is playing at Everton it has allowed me to be more focused on being the focal point for the team and doing my job, which is scoring goals."