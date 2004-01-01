Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers relapse in recovery from quadricep injury

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to spend 'a number of weeks' on the sidelines, after the forward suffered a setback in his recovery from a quadricep injury.

The 24-year-old has not featured since the Toffees beat Brighton 2-0 in August, when he suffered a fractured toe. He then sustained a quadricep injury, which is now plaguing him as he works towards a return to action.

And Everton have confirmed that Calvert-Lewin 'will remain out for a number of weeks' after suffering a relapse in his recovery from the injury, and will receive 'specialist treatment' to overcome the problem.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury and will remain out for a number of weeks," the statement read.

"Calvert-Lewin will continue to receive specialist treatment and an update on the England international’s fitness will be provided in due course."

This fresh setback will come as a bitter blow to the forward, who had made an electric start to the new Premier League season. He scored in Everton's first three fixtures, helping Rafa Benitez's men get off to an unbeaten start and continuing his brilliant form from last year.

But a fractured toe was his first cause of absence, sustaining the injury in training. He then encountered this separate quadricep injury, and he is now struggling to overcome this second issue.

Everton boss Benitez has had to rely on Salomon Rondon as the main centre forward for the Toffees this season, but he has failed to score in any of the five games in which he's featured. The team's form has declined too, winning only two of those matches.

Calvert-Lewin is a huge miss for Everton and also for his country, having been forced to sit out international duty for England.