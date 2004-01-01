Everton complete loan signing of Ruben Vinagre

Everton have completed the signing of Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting CP.

He become the Toffees' second arrival of the summer window after James Tarkowski, who was recruited on free transfer following the expiration of his Burnley deal.

Vinagre joins on a loan deal which includes an option to buy, which 90min understands is set at around £17m.

“It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton,” Vinagre told evertontv. “The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs - is very big for me.

“Kevin [Thelwell] was important, too, because he knows me very well from when we worked together at Wolves. He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.”

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, added: "Rúben is a player I know very well, having helped bring him to English football during our time together at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“He is a talented, young defender with many attributes who has an excellent attitude and works hard at his game.”

Frank Lampard also toasted the defender's arrival, saying: “I’m looking forward to working with Rúben this season. He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad. It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Rúben in gives us more options.”