Everton have completed the signing of Norwich defender Ben Godfrey on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was part of the Canaries side who were relegated from the Premier League last season, but was one of a number of young talents to standout - alongside Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell.

It hasn't taken the England Under-21 international long to earn a move back to the top flight, with Everton confirming he's joined the club in a deal thought to be worth £20m initially.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told Everton's official website. “I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.

“The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch."

Godfrey also spoke of his excitement at linking up with manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has led the Toffees to a 100% start this season - getting the best out of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the process, who is already up to nine goals for the campaign.

“This is a club full of history that has an exciting team full of world-class players who will help me kick on to the next level," Godfrey added. "I am looking forward to working with them and, hopefully, having great times with Everton Football Club.

“Carlo Ancelotti, Marcel Brands and the Board want success for the Club and it is really exciting to be here. The manager’s past speaks for itself. He has worked with some top-class centre-backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be.”

“I’m ready and raring to go. We have the international break now but I will come back after that and it will be time for work.”

Godfrey made 78 appearances for Norwich after making his debut during the 2016/17 season, but is actually a graduate of York City's academy - spending two years there before moving to Norfolk.