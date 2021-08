Everton have broken their club transfer record to sign Swedish teenager Hanna Bennison from Rosengard ahead of a crunch WSL season for the ambitious Toffees.

At a time when most players in the women’s game still move between clubs as free agents at the end of their contract, Everton have confirmed that they have paid a ‘six figure’ sum for the highly-rated Bennison. That puts the deal’s value at £100,000 or more.

For context, Arsenal’s capture of established England international and Champions League winner Nikita Parris earlier this summer cost an initial £69,000 and could rise to £86,000.

Bennison, who is still just 18, has signed a contract until 2025. She received the Goal NXGN award as the best young female footballer in the world earlier this year, has been playing regularly for Rosengard since 2018 and helped the club reach last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

The young midfielder was also first capped by Sweden at senior international level in 2019, a month after turning 17, and won a silver medal at this summer’s Olympics in Japan.

Landing Bennison is a huge coup for Everton in what has already been a strong summer of recruitment for the club as they focus on trying to qualify for the Champions League. Clearly, they have positioned themselves as an attractive project to join.

“It feels amazing to be here. I’m still young, I need to learn a lot, and I think this is the perfect environment for me to grow,” Bennison told the club’s official website.

“I like the league in England and we have a very good manager in Willie Kirk. I’ve spoken to him, and the way sees my game is the way see myself. I think Everton has something big happening – we have a really good squad with a lot of good players.

“I know the club wants to play in the Champions League. That’s one of my goals, too, and I hope I can help the team reach that.”

Already this summer, Everton have signed Sweden internationals Anna Anvegard and Nathalie Bjorn, as well as bringing former Toffees favourite Toni Duggan back to the WSL after four years in Spain. The arrivals of Aurora Galli, Kenza Dali and Leonie Maier have also gone some way to strengthen the squad that has been on a steep upward trajectory since 2019.

Source : 90min