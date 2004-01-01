Everton confirm appointment of Sean Dyche as new manager

Everton have announced that Sean Dyche has become their new manager on a contract until 2025.

The Toffees parted ways with Frank Lampard last week and were on the hunt for a new boss.

They had initially targeted former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, but soon pivoted to ex-Burnley chief Dyche, whose appointment at Goodison Park was confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to Everton's club channels, Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”

Everton currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and are in the midst of another relegation dogfight. They welcome table-toppers Arsenal to Goodison Park this weekend.