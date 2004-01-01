Everton hold talks with Rennes over striker Serhou Guirassy

Everton are progressing with talks over Rennes striker Serhou Guirassy, 90min understands.

Sources have confirmed that French officials have travelled to England to for talks with Everton counterparts to try and finalise a deal.

Everton are looking to bolster their attacking ranks before the transfer window closes having lost Richarlison earlier in the window and with Anthony Gordon looking increasingly likely to join Chelsea.

It is believed Frank Lampard would like at least two forwards, and one of those could very well be

Guirassy.

Guirassy, who has hit double figures in the last two season, is understood to be keen on a move to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old Guinea international has three years left on his current deal, but Rennes are ready to do a deal at the right price.

Rennes are understood to be open to Guirassy's possible move as they are looking to extend the contact of his striker partner Martin Terrier - who himself has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

