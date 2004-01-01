 
Everton pay tribute to new beginnings with 2025/26 home kit

Everton and Castore launch the 2025/26 home kit to celebrate their first season at Hill Dickinson Stadium. A wave-inspired royal blue design nods to the River Mersey.
Source : 90min