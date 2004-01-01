Everton predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Everton's quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League will see them host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard could do with a favour from his former side. The Toffees sit 18th heading into this one and could see their survival hopes dashed if 17th-placed Burnley can see off Watford in 19th earlier in the weekend.

Here's how he could set up for this tough game.

Everton predicted lineup vs Chelsea (4-1-4-1)

Richarlison could start up top | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Will start ahead of another former Chelsea man, Asmir Begovic.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - A short break from the squad earlier this month looks to have given Coleman's ageing legs the rest they needed.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Ben Godfrey faces a fitness test and is unlikely to start this one.



Michael Keane (CB) - Lampard could restore Yerry Mina to the starting lineup but Keane was part of a defensive line that stifled Liverpool better than most have this season, so changes are unlikely.



Vitality Mykolenko (LB) - Has done well since replacing Lucas Digne, who was tipped to join Chelsea earlier this year.



Fabian Delph (DM) - Allan's infamously quiet performance against Liverpool could earn him a spot on the bench.



Demarai Gray (RM) - Gray hasn't scored in the league in 2022 and Lampard could really do with him rediscovering his shooting boots.



Alex Iwobi (CM) - Not always the most graceful player but his work rate has been crucial to Everton's escape hopes.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - With a bit more midfield know-how than Iwobi, Doucoure's experience will be key.



Anthony Gordon (LM) - The hero of Everton's season will have extra eyes on him this weekend after building up a reputation as someone with a penchant for theatrics.



Richarlison (ST) - Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning from a quad injury but a start here may be too much to ask of the Englishman.