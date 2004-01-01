Everton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Everton will be desperate to beat Crystal Palace and pick up the three points they need to ensure safety on Thursday night.

The Toffees are 16th in the table following their 3-2 defeat to Brentford on Sunday, a point ahead of Leeds United with a game in hand and two clear of Burnley.

But Everton must travel to Arsenal on the final day and only a win against the Eagles will ensure their safety ahead of the trip to London.

Here's a look at the starting XI Frank Lampard could pick on a critical night for Everton's Premier League future:

Everton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace (3-4-3)

Everton need Richarlison at his very best | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

GK: Jordan Pickford - England's No.1 has been immense for Everton this season, proving the difference in a number of key results.



CB: Seamus Coleman - The Irishman struggled in a two-man centre-back partnership on Sunday but Everton have the numbers to make it a trio again. Coleman's experience could be crucial on a tense night at Goodison.



CB: Michael Keane - He's not the most popular centre-back but Keane's no-nonsense brand of defending can be very effective. His return from illness is a huge boost for the Toffees.



CB: Mason Holgate - The former Barnsley man had a thankless task as Everton's only experienced centre-back on Sunday but should feel more comfortable back alongside Keane.



RWB: Alex Iwobi - Was left out to dry as the target of Brentford's attacks once Everton went down to 10 men, but Iwobi has adjusted brilliantly as a wing-back recently.



CM: Allan - There's an argument that Lampard should have brought Allan on as soon as Branthwaite was sent off on Sunday to solidify Everton through the middle. Someone has to stop Zaha and Eze.



CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - Struggled against Brentford and in an ideal world, Donny van de Beek would come straight into the starting XI to add some craft to the midfield. But the Dutchman will be lacking sharpness, so Doucoure will soldier on.



LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko - Is very quickly becoming a fan favourite at Goodison with his tough defending and surging runs. Was one of Everton's better players at the weekend.



RW: Demarai Gray - Anthony Gordon has been one of the few shining lights for Everton this season but has been running on empty in recent games. He may be saved behind Gray for a second-half cameo.



ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Just barely got a touch to the ball at the weekend to score his first goal since August. Was excellent for 20 minutes then faded rapidly, but he'll be needed again to battle the Palace centre-backs and create space for Richarlison.



LW: Richarlison - Has averaged 0.76 goals per 90 as a winger since September 13th compared to just 0.21 when playing as a striker. Richarlison is in form and giving absolutely everything.

