Everton welcome Leeds United to Goodison Park for a Premier League match on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees boast a proud record of competing in 119 top flight campaigns - the most of any club in the history of English football. However, defeat to newly-monied but struggling Newcastle United in midweek has underlined the perilous status of their safety this season.

Here's the XI Frank Lampard may deploy to put some much-needed distance between his 16th-placed side and the dreaded dotted line.

Everton predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - England's number one became the first Everton goalkeeper to concede against Leeds United at Goodison Park since Paul Gerrard last season.



Mason Holgate (CB) - With Lampard's centre back options dropping like flies, misfortune for his teammates has all but confirmed Holgate's expected selection.



Michael Keane (CB) - Intriguingly left on the bench for Duncan Ferguson's sole game as interim manager, Keane has played every top flight minute available under Everton's two permanent coaches this term.



Jarrad Branthwaite (CB) - The 19-year-old's last Premier League start earned him a goal and a new contract shortly thereafter.

2. Midfielders

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - Everton's skipper is creating half as many chances per game this term compared to last for a team that has already lost its three most creative players from 2020/21.



Dele Alli (CM) - After a debut that saw his single major contribution lead to a Newcastle goal, the Tottenham arrival can't do much worse in his first bow before his new home crowd.



Allan (CM) - Despite playing for a painfully passive iteration of Everton under the previous regime, only Brentford's Christian Norgaard has forced more turnovers following a burst of pressure than Allan this season (per FBref).



Donny van de Beek (CM) - Could be in line for his first Premier League start since May.



Andros Townsend (LWB) - Given the expected unavailability of Vitaly Mykolenko, coupled with Rafael Benitez's insistence on ridding the club of Lucas Digne (before the club did the same to Benitez), Townsend could again be called upon in this more defensive role.

3. Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored one goal since converting a penalty against Leeds in August | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Richarlison (ST) - In an injury-hit campaign, Richarlison has more yellow cards (five) than goals (four) this season.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Only Chelsea's Jorginho has attempted more penalties than Everton's number nine in a season where two of his three goals have come from spot kicks.

