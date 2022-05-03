Everton predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Everton's battle against the drop continues with a trip to Leicester City's King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard has lost all six of his Premier League away matches since taking over Everton. Rafael Benitez signed his P45 with a defeat at Norwich City's Carrow Road, starting a streak of seven consecutive losses on the road the club are yet to halt.

Here's the XI Lampard may deploy to avoid an eighth Premier League away defeat on the spin for the first time since 1994.

Everton predicted lineup vs Leicester

1. 3-4-3

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Everton's number one is expected to have recovered from a ball to the 'kipper' against Chelsea as he tries to replicate his heroics of last weekend.



Seamus Coleman (CB) - Injury to Ben Godfrey has forced Everton's skipper into Lampard's back-three lately.



Yerry Mina (CB) - With the towering Colombia international in the team, Everton have averaged 1.5 points per game (PPG) compared to 0.67 PPG without him.



Mason Holgate (CB) - The 25-year-old defender scored one of the four goals in his entire Everton career on his last visit to the King Power Stadium.



Alex Iwobi (RWB) - Since scoring the winner against Newcastle in March, Iwobi has started Everton's last seven Premier League matches, his longest first-team streak since December 2020.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - The long-legged midfielder directly contributed to six goals in his first seven Premier League games of the season but has failed to either score or create in the subsequent 25 hours of top-flight football he's played.



Fabian Delph (CM) - During the 2021/22 campaign, Delph didn't win a Premier League game in 2021 but hasn't lost a match in 2022.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LWB) - After a debut that got off to a dire opening - conceding a goal within 45 seconds - Mykolenko has recovered to start Everton's last six Premier League matches.



Anthony Gordon (RW) - The former Liverpool youth academy player got his first-ever Premier League assist in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in July 2020.



Richarlison (ST) - If he can escape punishment - or at least have it postponed until the other side of Sunday - for heaving a lit flare back into the Goodison Park crowd, Richarlison is surely one of the first names on the Everton team sheet.



Demarai Gray (LW) - A January addition to Leicester's Premier League-winning side in 2016, more than half of Gray's top-flight appearances for the Foxes were as a substitute.