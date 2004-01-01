Everton face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they make the relatively short trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Toffees have had a decent start to the new campaign under Rafa Benitez, winning four of their opening six games and only losing once. But this weekend marks the first time they have played anyone who finished higher than ninth in the Premier League last season.

Some injury concerns to key players could also make it a tricky one, but here’s a look at the potential starting XI the manager could pick…

Everton predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Michael Keane will come up against his former club | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK): Was briefly out with a shoulder injury earlier this month but returned to keep a clean sheet against Norwich last time out.



Ben Godfrey (RB): Has been filling in for the injured Seamus Coleman and will likely do so again. The lack of proper options for a right-wing-back could see Benitez stick with a flat back four.



Yerry Mina (CB): The Colombian will have to be sharp to keep tabs on Cristiano Ronaldo and will be in his element if United pepper the penalty area with crosses and high balls.



Michael Keane (CB): Will always looks to impress against his boyhood club. Has endured a mixed season up to this point.



Lucas Digne (LB): Unlikely to be directly facing a winger so will need to be smart in his defensive work. Expected to captain the side once more in Coleman’s ongoing absence.

2. Midfielders

Andros Townsend is important on the counter attack | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RM): Has so far proven to be one of the signings of the season after arriving as a free agent. His pace on the counter attack will give Everton hope of springing a surprise.



Allan (CM): The Brazilian has been close to an ever-present in the Premier League this season, missing only the final stage of the recent defeat to Aston Villa.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM): Actually has played every minute in the Premier League so far and will be tasked supporting both the defence and attack. Has three assists and two goals to his name.



Alex Iwobi (LM) Has been in and out of the team this season but has started each of the last two Premier League games.

3. Forwards

Salomon Rondo is looking for his first Everton goal | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Demarai Gray (SS): Having started the season in sensational form on the left wing, he has moved centrally to a ‘number 10’ or second striker role in recent weeks.



Salomon Rondon (ST): The ongoing absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin provides the Venezuelan striker another chance to start. He will provide a physical threat so good service is vital.

