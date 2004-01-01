Everton predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Everton slid closer to danger in midweek when they lost a relegation six-pointer against Burnley at Turf Moor and will be desperate for improvement when Manchester United visit on Saturday.

Frank Lampard has overseen seven defeats in nine Premier League games since being appointed at the end of January, but will take hope from the fact that both wins have come at home.

This is the starting XI the boss could pick at the weekend...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Michael Keane returns from suspension | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - It has felt at times in recent weeks like he has been the only reason that Everton haven't been getting beaten more heavily.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Would be expected to return the starting lineup after sitting it out against Burnley.



Michael Keane (CB) - Available to return from suspension against his former club. Hasn't impressed this season but better options are minimal.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Could keep his place at the centre of defence rather than return to the left.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - Has played on the left, right and even in a back three in recent weeks. Most likely to be on the left here.

2. Midfielders

Allan's return from suspension should be a boost | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Mason Holgate (DM) - Could be deployed in a shielding role to ensure that Bruno Fernandes doesn't have freedom to play between the lines.



Allan (CM) - Set to return from suspension after missing the last three games in all competition due to a late red card against Newcastle.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - If Everton are to get any joy attacking the visitors, his strong ball carrying skills will be crucial.

3. Forwards

There is an onus on Richarlison to step up | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - Has played at least some part in every Premier League game since mid-September and should stay in the XI here.



Richarlison (ST) - Could start as a lone centre forward as his movement is more likely to cause issue for Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Didn't start at Turf Moor but has a chance of coming back in because his pace could be an effective weapon.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!