Everton predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Everton's search for a first victory since September continues against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Since Everton's last Premier League triumph at home to their upcoming opponents, Spurs have had six different managers.

Yet, the Toffees' woes extend beyond the Lilywhites; defeat on Sunday would be the club's tenth league loss at Goodison Park in 2021, an unwanted milestone Everton have only sunk past on three previous occasions in their entire history (1929, 1958 and 1993).

Here's the XI Benitez may deploy to avoid such a damning setback.

Everton predicted lineup vs Tottenham

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Now fully fit, there won't be any more Gerry Cinnamon gigs for Pickford as his weekends will be otherwise occupied.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The one survivor from Everton's last Premier League victory at home to Spurs back under the stewardship of David Moyes in 2012.



Michael Keane (CB) - Everton's only Premier League ever-present this term isn't set to have his position come under any further scrutiny in the near future.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Having been shunted from pillar to post throughout his debut campaign on Merseyside, the 23-year-old may well retain his favoured centre back berth in the continued absence of Yerry Mina.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Unavailable for Everton's third straight defeat against Wolves on Monday, Digne's likely availability this weekend was strongly hinted by his selection for France's upcoming internationals.

2. Midfielders

What an honour to be the first player to win the @premierleague goal of the month award three times @budfootball @Everton ???? pic.twitter.com/W8eJx1zT9t — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) October 8, 2021

Andros Townsend (RM) - Playing for Benitez Townsend averages a goal every 224 minutes - across the rest of his career the 30-year-old found the net every 614 minutes on average.



Allan (CM) - Even the prodigious work-rate of the midfielder with 'wheels on his feet' hasn't been enough to plug the gaps of late.



Fabian Delph (CM) - Mercifully brought on at half-time to prematurely conclude Jean-Philippe Gbamin's second start since August 2019, Delph may well earn his first league start of the campaign.



Alex Iwobi (LM) - The former Arsenal academy product has only beaten his former north London rivals in three of his ten meetings for the Gunners and Everton.

3. Forward

É muito ruim ficar longe do que amo fazer. Sou competitivo, sempre quero estar em campo. Voltar hoje foi mais do que uma alegria, mas um alívio. Feliz pelo gol, uma pena que o resultado foi longe daquele que todos nós gostaríamos. Agora é levantar a cabeça e trabalhar. pic.twitter.com/pImT36cKSH — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 23, 2021

Richarlison (ST) - The Brazilian forward, whose family sells ice pop sellers, will have to maintain the cool head that earned him a goal on his return from injury while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be sidelined.



Demarai Gray (ST) - A team-high five Premier League goal contributions continues to shrink the pitiful £1.7m fee Everton forked out for Gray this summer.