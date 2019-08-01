Everton's Worst XI of the Premier League Era

While Everton remain one of a handful clubs to have never been relegated from the top flight, they've seemingly tried go down at times - judging by some of the signings they've made.





For every Phil Jagielka there's been an Eliaquim Mangala and for every Duncan Ferguson a Cenk Tosun - trust us, that's not a good thing. Such has been the number of ill-fitting players that the club have bought, you could probably form a 25-man PL squad of woeful talent if you really wanted to.





Instead, 90min has decided to simplify things into a bog standard XI instead, naturally formed in Everton's standard 4-4-2 formation...





Goalkeeper and Defenders





Charlton Athletic v Everton

Richard Wright (GK): After an impressive start to his career at Ipswich Town, it all went downhill for the former England international. His Everton career was littered with injuries, the most notable being when he tripped over a sign in his goalmouth, severely twisting his ankle. Ended his career on a high though, raking in a tidy sum as Man City's third/fourth choice goalkeeper.





Marc Hottiger (RB): After arriving in January 1996 for no small fee of £700,000, Hottiger didn't exactly light up the Premier League. The defender struggled for a work permit initially - and then for form - as his Everton career fizzled out quicker than it had begun. He was sold in 1998 for just £25,000 - not what you'd describe as good business.





Per Kroldrup (CB): Another name perhaps not remembered outside Toffees' circles, the Dane failed miserably to live up to the hype surrounding his £5m move to Goodison Park. Before the centre-back had even tasted competitive action he was injured, and would go on to make only one league appearance, despite initially signing a four-year-deal.





Antolin Alcaraz (CB): The Paraguayan defender was a favourite of Roberto Martinez's FA Cup winning Wigan side, before following his manager to the Blues. Most Everton fans will probably remember his injury affected spell best for his woeful performance away to Dynamo Kiev, when they were blown away 5-2.





Cuco Martina (LB): The Curucao international may have scored a Roberto Carlos like goal in his spell at Southampton, but he has definitely not shown any Brazlian flair thus far for Everton. After following former manager Ronald Koeman to Goodison, Martina became an auxiliary left-back due to injury to Leighton Baines, and has barely been seen since.





Midfielders





Everton v Newcastle United

Andy van der Meyde (RM): Oh where to start here. Van der Meyde certainly enjoyed his time on Merseyside, but more because of the nightclubs rather than for the football he played. The man nicknamed 'Shandy' was no stranger to off-field issues, while his form on the pitch was non-existent. Still, his elbow on Xabi Alonso - and subsequent red card - is a fond memory.





Morgan Schneiderlin (CM): One of many midfield 'hairdressers' - with a passing range restricted to short, back and sides - the Frenchman has been a shadow of the player he was at Southampton. After his failed transfer to Manchester United, Schneiderlin has not exactly endeared himself to the Everton faithful after a number of lacklustre displays.





Alex Nyarko (CM): The Ghanaian's performances in blue were so shoddy that he was once confronted by an Everton fan and accused of not being fit to wear the shirt. Ouch.





Niclas Alexandersson (LM): Another man with a history of injuries, the Swede makes his way into this side despite often featuring on the opposite flank. He may have been a fan favourite at former club Sheffield Wednesday, but he didn't get much love on Merseyside.





Forwards





Oumar Niasse (ST): While there have been many other names who could easily fit in this side, few players have had a worse experience at the club than Niasse. Signed in February 2016 for a hefty £13.5m, he wasn't even offered a shirt number by Ronald Koeman just a few months later. He's had the last laugh in that respect - kind of - as he outlasted the Dutchman at Goodison.





Brett Angell (ST): To put it kindly, the man once referred to as the 'Donkey's Donkey' was not perhaps cut out for the top flight. As Neville Southall once retorted, his first touch was so bad, his second was often a tackle. Pretty damning that.



