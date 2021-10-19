Injury update on Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure's injury is not as serious as first thought after the Everton midfielder avoided breaking his foot.

Doucoure managed to play through the problem during the Toffees' 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday but after the game reports of a potentially damaging injury emerged.

It was initially feared the Frenchman would miss months of action having suffered a complete fracture, and was likely to require surgery. However, the Toffees denied that was the case on Tuesday.

"Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham United," a statement said.

"The French midfielder is being assessed by the Club’s medical team at USM Finch Farm and is undergoing further investigation to determine the full extent of the injury. Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation."

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has added that a stress fracture will mean the 28-year-old faces a much shorter spell of 'six to seven weeks' on the sidelines. Doucoure even responded to Romano's tweet with a flexing arm and love heart emoji, as though to confirm the update on his condition.

Everton will hope that is indeed the case as the former Watford midfielder missed seven matches last season with a fractured foot and has been one of their key performers so far under Rafael Benitez's management.

Benitez is already without Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not featured for two months due to toe and thigh injuries. Richarlison has also been struggling, but he may recover from a knee problem in time to face Watford on Saturday.

ℹ️ | Abdoulaye Doucoure sustained a stress response in his foot against West Ham but will not require an operation.



Speedy recovery, Abdoulaye! ? — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2021

If the six to seven-week timeframe is accurate, Doucoure should return just in time to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on 1 December.

Benitez's side sit eighth in the Premier League, having won four of their eight games so far. Most recently, they picked up a point at Manchester United before losing at home against West Ham on Sunday, where Doucoure picked up the injury.