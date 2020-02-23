Inter Eyeing Up £25m Move for Everton?s Moise Kean

​ Everton forward Moise Kean may be set to bring a fairly miserable time on Merseyside to an end, with Italian giants Inter interested in bringing him back to Italy.





Since arriving from Juventus in August 2019, the highly rated 20-year-old has failed to make much of an impression at Goodison Park, scoring just once in 26 appearances.

According to report, originally in Italian publication ​Tuttosport, Kean is ready to call time on his spell on Merseyside, with Antonio Conte said to be eager on bringing the Italy international to San Siro.

Conte is said to be looking for frontline reinforcements, with ​Barcelona looking keen to lure Lautaro Martinez away from Inter this summer.

It is said that Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is a fan of Kean, from his time at Juventus and started to 'court' him last summer when it the Italian champions made clear their intention to sell.

However, should I Nerazzurri be successful in bringing Kean back to Serie A, ​Everton are reportedly looking to recoup all the money they paid for the youngster last summer, meaning Inter would need to table a deal worth £25m.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti seems set for a busy summer of ins and outs at Goodison Park as he oversees his first summer transfer window at the club.

The Italian tactician is said to be looking to strengthen a number of key areas of the squad, in particular the defence.

Only five Premier League teams have shipped more goals than 12th-placed Everton this campaign, and Ancelotti is reportedly looking to bring in rising Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes to bolster his defensive options.

The deal is said to be costing the Toffees in the region of £30m, ​with talks ongoing after the club reportedly tabled a bid for the 22-year-old in March.