James Rodriguez Suffered Testicle Injury in Merseyside Derby

Everton forward James Rodriguez suffered a blow to his testicles in the recent Merseyside derby.

The summer signing from Real Madrid was a doubt in the build-up to the Toffees' disappointing 2-0 defeat to Southampton at the weekend, but many assumed it was a knock to his leg that was the issue following a robust Virgil van Dijk challenge.

Rodriguez picked up the injury in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, it has been claimed by MARCA Colombia the South American star underwent treatment for a whack to his testicles.

The former Porto and Monaco man was exposed to pressure therapy via a machine called NORMATEC. The innovative treatment acts as a pump that MARCA Colombia describes as applying air pressure on the legs in order to encourage blood circulation and accelerate the reduction in bruising.

As the affected area is hard to treat directly, the device pumps blood throughout the body via the patient's leg.

Rodriguez and Everton struggled against Southampton | NAOMI BAKER/Getty Images

Sunday's defeat was the first of Rodriguez's time in England, with Everton currently top of the Premier League table. His lacklustre display on the south coast perhaps indicated the treatment hadn't totally eradicated the issue as Ralph Hassenhuttl's side swarmed their opponents from start to finish at St Mary's.

Carlo Ancelotti has managed to get the best out of his prized asset so far this season with Rodriguez bagging three goals and providing three assists in his first six top-flight matches. The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner arrived on English shores with a reputation for being injury-prone, but this certainly isn't an issue the 29-year-old has suffered from before.

Toffees fans will be hopeful of having their new number 19 fully fit for Sunday's trip to Newcastle as the condensed fixture schedule shows no signs of letting up.