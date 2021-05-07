 
Jamie Carragher's son James set to sign for Everton

Everton are poised to complete the signing of Wigan Athletic starlet James Carragher - son of Liverpool legend Jamie.

Carragher Jr has followed in his dad's footsteps since embarking on a career in the game, and was on the books at Anfield until he was let go at under-14 level. He was soon picked up by Wigan, where he has risen through the ranks, and currently plays at under-18 level.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems. Wigan's website describes him as a 'central defender who shows great leadership skills, is highly competitive and is strong in one-vs-ones', which could easily be an assessment of his dad in his pulp.

Mini Carragher in action against Manchester United | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The 18-year-old is rated highly at the Latics but is only signed to a scholarship deal, which means he could leave for free at the end of the season. The Telegraph say that Everton have been keeping a close eye on him, and are set to offer him a deal that would take him back to Merseyside to play with their under-23 side in Premier League 2.

It's not a done deal yet - The Times say that the Carragher camp are awaiting a second offer after the Toffees' first proposal was rejected - but Everton are expected to make a renewed push to bring him in.

Everton will be due to pay a small compensation fee to Wigan to complete the deal, but the good working relationship between the clubs means things should tick along smoothly. The Toffees have sent a number of players out on loan there in recent seasons; Antonee Robinson even made the switch permanently before he landed back in the Premier League with Fulham.