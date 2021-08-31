Juventus confirm loan signing of Moise Kean from Everton

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Italy striker Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, with a view to a permanent deal.

After coming through the Juventus academy, Kean left for Everton in 2019 but struggled to find his best form in England and was shipped out to Paris Saint-Germain on loan last season.

There had been suggestions that Kean could remain in Paris, but Juventus quickly forced their way into negotiations when it became clear that Cristiano Ronaldo was heading to Manchester United, and the Serie A side have now confirmed Kean's return to the Allianz Stadium on their official website.

Kean re-joins on a two-year loan which will cost Juventus €7m and will remain in Turin once the deal expires as Juve have also agreed to an obligation to buy Kean outright for €28m.

For 21-year-old Kean, the move brings an end to a frustrating two years on the books at Everton, in which he struggled for both minutes and form.

In total, he made 39 appearances for the Toffees, just six of which were Premier League starts, offering up four goals and two assists.

Things picked up for Kean with PSG, where he fired home 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances to prove his credentials, and he will now look to keep that form going back in his homeland.

He becomes Juventus' third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of midfielder Manuel Locatelli and young Brazil forward Kaio Jorge, while the Bianconeri also brought Weston McKennie back on a permanent basis as well.