Everton defender Michael Keane has put pen to paper on a new contract at Goodison Park, committing himself to the Toffees until 2025.

The Englishman, who joined Everton from Burnley in 2017, played 31 times in the Premier League in 2019/20, inlcuding every minute of the Toffees' nine post-lockdown Premier League games.

He also impressed enough to earn himself a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming fixtures.

✍️ | We’re delighted to confirm that @michaelkeane04 has signed a new five-year contract, committing his future to the Club until the end of June 2025.#EFC ? — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2020

“I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” Keane told the club's official website.

“I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff. They have been brilliant and really got across the way they want us to play. The manager is one of the best there has been. I am hoping we can kick on this season and make the fans proud again.

“Before lockdown I had a good run of form and, hopefully, I can keep that going into this season and keep improving. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning. My best years are definitely ahead of me.

“I am working on things every day… striving to get better in every part of my game and, hopefully, I can show that.”

After a shaky start to the season, Keane struggled to cement a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's lineup early on, but he soon managed to rediscover some of his best form and quickly became a core part of the Italian's side.

He formed an imposing partnership with Mason Holgate which helped Everton climb away from the relegation zone and consolidate a mid-table spot.

The Toffees ended up finishing 12th but were just ten points behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and Ancelotti will hope to build on that and finally bring Everton back to European competition for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

