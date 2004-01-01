Neal Maupay: Everton & Fulham interested in Nottingham Forest target

Everton and Fulham have reached out to Brighton about the availability of striker Neal Maupay, who is also a target for Nottingham Forest.

Brighton have already accepted a bid from newly promoted Forest, who are looking to add some more Premier League experience to their forward line as part of their hectic summer spending spree which has seen no fewer than 15 new faces arrive at the City Ground.

However, they not the only side keen on Maupay and sources have confirmed to 90min that both Everton and Fulham have made contact with the Seagulls about the striker.

Everton are still looking for some more firepower of their own following the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham. There are also concerns about the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started just 15 games last season and is currently out with a knee injury.

Over at Fulham, Aleksandr Mitrovic is the sole senior striker on the books, with youngsters Rodrigo Muniz and Jay Stansfield the only alternatives for Marco Silva's side.

Both clubs have made contact with Brighton over the 26-year-old, while Leeds United are also keeping a close eye on the situation - particularly following the latest injury scare to Patrick Bamford.

As far as Forest are concerned, Steve Cooper's side remain in talks with Maupay in an attempt to convince him to join them and join a forward line which has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis for a combined £37.5m.