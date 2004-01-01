Predicting Everton's Final Premier League Points Tally

While they will be one of the last teams to kick off after the Premier League's return on 17 June, Everton will be looking forward to their first game back. The Toffees haven't played since their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea in March, and will have been festering in that anger ever since.





They couldn't start with a more enticing clash, as they host league leaders Liverpool at Goodison Park on 21 June. It will be their first match in three months, as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to steer further away from the relegation zone and into the top half of the table.





Currently sitting 12th with 37 points, a formidable run in their final nine fixtures could see them push for a European spot. With a big few weeks ahead for Ancelotti's men, 90min looks at how Everton could finish the Premier League season, and what their final points tally could look like.





Matchday 30 – Liverpool (Home)





Liverpool and Everton face each other in the FA Cup Third Round.

Date: Sunday 21 June

Time: 19:00 BST

Channel (UK): Sky Sports





The Merseyside Derby is always a big deal, but when it’s also Everton’s first game in three months, the stakes are raised significantly. Oh, and there's that other thing that's riding on this one.





Liverpool cruised to a 5-2 demolition in the reverse fixture, and if results go their way, they could win the title at Goodison. If Manchester City lose to Arsenal four days earlier, the Reds could beat their rivals, win the derby and secure their first title in 30 years all in the same game – something Everton will be determined to prevent.





The odds will be stacked against the Toffees, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that they held the leaders to a goalless draw in last season’s meeting. Liverpool will be determined to kick off with a win, but Everton will do everything in their power to spoil their party.





Verdict: Draw





Total Points Tally: 38 points





Matchday 31 – Norwich City (Away)





Everton FC and Norwich City in the Premier League reverse fixture.

Date: Wednesday 24 June

Time: 18:00 BST

Channel (UK): BBC Sport





A game Everton should be expected to win? That means nothing when you look back to their last meeting with Norwich. Despite being bottom of the table and without a win in two months, the Canaries came away with a 2-0 win at Goodison Park, met with a chorus of Merseyside boos.





Everton will be out for revenge, though every point is crucial for a relegation-threatened Norwich. Home advantage may well mean nothing, and the Toffees could come in and snatch all three points in a dose of revenge and a big win for Ancelotti.





Verdict: Win





Total Points Tally: 41 points





Matchday 32 – Leicester (Home)





Everton playing Leicester in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final.

Date: Wednesday 1 July

Time: 18:00 BST

Channel (UK): Sky Sports





Just 10 days after The Toffees welcome first-placed Liverpool to Goodison, third-placed Leicester come to Merseyside as they keep pushing to secure a Champions League spot.





The Foxes were victorious in the reverse fixture back in December, winning in dramatic fashion. Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 94th minute winner at the King Power, condemning the Toffees to their seventh defeat in 10 games.





Everton will need to be at the top of their game, but Leicester have been brilliant this season, even before taking into account their form on the road. The challenge to take on Brendan Rodgers’ high fliers may be one step too far, with the visitors the favourites for next month’s clash.





Verdict: Loss





Total Points Tally: 41 points





Matchday 33 – Tottenham (Away)





Everton battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham will be Everton’s first post-restart opponents who didn’t beat them last time out, after the Toffees held them to a 1-1 draw in November. The game was marred by Andre Gomes’ horrific leg break, yet the Portuguese may well be able to start the trip to north London.





The two sides are currently separated by just four points, and that gap could be even smaller when they meet in July. It could certainly go either way, but there should be no doubting that Everton could mark an outing to the capital with a result.





Verdict: Draw





Total Points Tally: 42 points





Matchday 34 – Southampton (Home)





Southampton FC playing Everton FC.

This clash isn’t much on paper right now, though a lot can change in the final few weeks of the season. Both Everton and Southampton are far enough from the relegation zone, but also in need of a push if they're aiming for an encouraging top-half finish.





The Toffees actually won the reverse fixture – making this the first time in this list they're aiming to do the double over an opponent. Goals from Tom Davies and Richarlison were enough to secure the win at St. Mary’s, as they came away with a 2-1 win.





By this point of the season, Everton will be back in their flow and fixing their sights on the end of the season. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side can certainly pose a threat, but Ancelotti should be able to complete the double over the Austrian at Goodison Park.





Verdict: Win





Total Points Tally: 45 points





Matchday 35 – Wolves (Away)





Everton FC against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Perhaps an underrated clash amid the meetings between the top six, but Everton’s trip to Wolves should prove to be an exciting game. The Toffees came out on top in an exciting game last time out, as Richarlison scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory back in September.





Everyone will be hoping for the same levels of drama this time around, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side won't care if they grind out a simple 1-0. Wolves will still be chasing a European finish, and won’t give up without a fight at Molineux.





Verdict: Loss





Total Points Tally: 45 points





Matchday 36 – Aston Villa (Home)





Aston Villa battling it out with Everton.

The visit of Aston Villa should see Everton pick up three points, especially if the Villans have already been relegated. That being said, they may well be deep in the fight for survival when they make the journey up to Goodison Park, posing a threat to Ancelotti’s side in much the same way a wounded animal might.





Villa actually won the reverse fixture in August, sealing a 2-0 win with goals from Wesley Moraes and Anwar El Ghazi.





Everton will have the upper hand in their penultimate home game, and they will hold an even greater advantage if they have hit form in time. It’s likely to be another close one, but one which should go according to the table.





Verdict: Win





Total Points Tally: 48 points





Matchday 37 – Sheffield United (Away)





Everton playing Sheffield United.

Everton’s final away day of the season is one of the toughest, when they go up to South Yorkshire to meet Sheffield United. The surprise package of the campaign have been outstanding and a pleasure to watch, though very difficult to break down in defence.





The Blades won 2-0 at Goodison Park, showing the levels between the two sides this season. Chris Wilder’s side may well be favourites to win all three points at Bramall Lane, completing a double over one of the Premier League’s ever present forces.





Verdict: Loss





Total Points Tally: 48 points





Matchday 38 – Bournemouth (Home)





AFC Bournemouth against Everton.

To finish off the 2019/20 season, Everton welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park. While both teams were struggling at the start of the campaign, the Toffees picked up some results and moved away from the relegation zone, while Eddie Howe’s side are inside the relegation zone on goal difference at the time of writing.





Bournemouth won 3-1 last time out, with a Callum Wilson brace and a goal from Ryan Fraser. A lot has changed since that September afternoon on the south coast though, and Everton will be eager to finish off on a high before some hard work over the summer.





Whether Everton will still be challenging for a European spot or guaranteed a mid-table finish by the final day is unknown, but they will still be keen to leave on a good note. The Toffees should win this clash against a struggling Cherries, capping off what has been a mixed season with potential in the current squad under Ancelotti.





Verdict: Win





Total Points Tally: 51 points





For more from Nischal Schwager-Patel, follow him on Twitter here!



