Premier League clubs monitoring Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba

A number of Premier League clubs are showing an interest in bringing Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba back to England, 90min understands.

Lens are the surprise package of Ligue 1 this season, currently sitting second in the table and Samba has played a huge part in their success.

The 28-year-old, who was tipped by some to make France's World Cup squad, left England during the summer when he joined Lens from then newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

90min in France can now reveal that interest is mounting in Samba off the back of his performances. A host of clubs in England are already beginning to look around at new potential number ones for next year, and Samba is impressing.

Leicester, who allowed Kasper Schmeichel to leave in the summer, are one of those to enquire, whileEverton, who are seeing Jordan Pickford linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, are also keeping tabs on his progress.

Brighton are another making sure they are well versed on goalkeeping talent, with current number one Robert Sanchez attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Manchester United and Spurs.

Despite the interest, 90min has been told that Lens have little intention of allowing Samba to leave in January given their outstanding campaign to date - and it would take a sizeable offer to prise him away from the club next summer too.