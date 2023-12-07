 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Thursday's games

Your guide to Thursday's games in the Premier League with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham in action.

The Premier League's first full round of midweek fixtures comes to a close on Thursday evening with some appetising clashes.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min