Premier League Team of the Week - Round 2

The second weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season was packed with entertainment, controversy and yep, a lot of goals.

In fact, the 44 (yes, you read that correctly) goals that flew in during the second round of fixtures is the most ever recorded in a single Premier League gameweek. The previous record for the most goals scored in a weekend of a 20-team season stood at 43, but Gabriel Jesus' late strike against Wolves took the scoring for the weekend to a simply outrageous 44.

A record-breaking weekend of goals ✅ pic.twitter.com/BPSM69zL0J — Premier League (@premierleague) September 22, 2020

The new handball rule continued to spark controversy and...well, a fair amount of confusion as well. Even Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who saw his side benefit from a bizarre decision to award a penalty for a 'handball', admitted he didn't understand the decision that went in Palace's favour.

After a scintillating weekend of Premier League football, here's 90min's Team of the Week for gameweek two...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Emiliano Martinez (GK) - Clean sheet, saved a penalty and his side picked up all three points - Martinez couldn't really have hoped for a better debut, could he? Aston Villa's new shot-stopper was not only commanding in his box, he was also key to helping his side build up from the back. Very impressive display.



Tariq Lamptey (RB) - Lamptey put in another outstanding display for Brighton against Newcastle, despite only being on the field for 58 minutes. Played a crucial role in the lead up to the first two goals, and was a constant threat with his energy and reading of the game. A real talent.



Fabinho (CB) - When the teams were announced and Fabinho was shown to be playing at the back against Chelsea, many suggested the Blues would target him and potentially get a fair amount of success in doing so. But this wasn't the case at all. Calm on the ball and a real awareness of his surroundings when out of possession, Fabinho put in a very assured display.



Ezri Konsa (CB) - Aston Villa were struggling to really make their one-man advantage against Sheffield United count on Monday. But at a time when Dean Smith will have looked towards Jack Grealish or Ollie Watkins to step up in order to find a breakthrough, it was Konsa who proved to be the difference maker. Goal aside, the 22-year-old was also very solid defensively.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Another strong showing from the Everton left-back against West Brom, acting as a real outlet down the left and linking up with those ahead of him to great effect.

2. Midfielders

James Rodriguez (RM) - What a start to life at Everton James is enjoying, eh? He once again ran the show against West Brom, picking up clever pockets of space before playing stunning passes effortlessly with his left foot. Grabbed himself his first goal and an assist as well to cap off an excellent display.



Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (CM) - Yes, Anguissa ended up on the losing side as Fulham were defeated 4-3 by Leeds - but everything good went through him as far as the Cottagers are concerned. He brought stability to the midfield, supporting Harrison Reed, while he also looked to carry the ball forward and act as the link between the midfield and the attack.



Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - Sure, De Bruyne is an outrageously good footballer, but because of this, his work rate is still largely under-appreciated. De Bruyne kicked off his 2020/21 Premier League season exactly as we would all expect him to - with a goal and an assist. World class.



Son Heung-min (LM) - It's fair to say Son deserves his place in the Team of the Week, right? He made his chances against Southampton look routine (which they were anything but), latching onto each pass before cooly slotting home without hesitating - four times. Simply outstanding display.

3. Strikers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Calvert-Lewin is reaping the rewards for the hard work he continues to put in to improve his finishing and positioning. Staying more centrally, the striker poses a much a greater threat, and this showed against West Brom as he netted a hat-trick. The goals weren't a case of 'right place, right time', instead it was his awareness and reading of the game which allowed him to pick up the most dangerous positions.



Harry Kane (ST) - After the win over Southampton, Jose Mourinho made it very clear that Kane was his man of the match choice - not Son. The England captain provided the platform for Son to shine, dropping into space and feeding his teammate time and time again. After registering four assists, Kane rounded off his display with a goal as well.

