Richarlison set to undergo Tottenham medical ahead of £60m transfer

There is growing confidence that Richarlison will be a Tottenham player by the weekend, 90min understands.

The Everton and Brazil forward has emerged as Spurs' top attacking target this summer as Antonio Conte looks to build a squad capable of improving on last season's fourth-place finish.

90min understands the deal between the two clubs has reached its final stages. The transfer fee has been agreed and personal terms are all but done, with Richarlison set to complete a medical over the next few days.

Midfielder Harry Winks is also expected to swap Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Goodison Park, even if that move isn't directly included in the Richarlison transfer.

Richarlison will set Spurs back £60m, making him their most expensive signing ever, eclipsing the £55m they forked out for Tanguy Ndombele in 2019. He is expected to complete a move to north London by the weekend.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Anthony Gordon while Steven Bergwijn has been tipped to go the other way, but these deals are more complicated.

Once he signs, Richarlison will become Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer following completed deals for Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

They have also reached an agreement for Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet to join on loan, having previously target defensive stars like Alessandro Bastoni and Pau Torres. It is believed the deal will include an option-to-buy clause.