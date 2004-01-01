Sami Khedira in talks with Everton over potential free transfer

Sami Khedira is in talks with Everton about a potential January move which would see him reunite with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The German World Cup winner is currently at Juventus, but has been free to leave since the summer after being left out of the Serie A team's squad list by new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Khedira joined Juventus on a free transfer from Real Madrid back in 2015, having been coached by Ancelotti at the Bernabeu to a Champions League trophy.

Sami Khedira hasn't featured for Juventus since June 2020 | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

His current deal with Juventus is due to expire at the end of the season and with the January transfer window soon to open, he is free to negotiate with clubs about his next move. It's unlikely Juventus would stand in his way of leaving early, since they offered to rescind his contract in the summer.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Everton could potentially be interested in a move for the 33-year-old central midfielder.

'Sami Khedira was my player at Real Madrid, an important player for us," he said, via Daily Mail. "I've a good memory of him but I don't think we are looking for him at this moment. Maybe in January."

Khedira made his 100th Juve appearance against Spurs, who are also interested in him | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Khedira has also been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs including Tottenham, but they're likely to need to offload players before bringing anyone in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should he join Everton, he would be competing for a spot in midfield against the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies.

In his pomp, Khedira was a glorious box-to-box midfielder. He won the World Cup with the national team, scoring in the famous 7-1 win over Brazil. He has also won La Liga with Real Madrid, two Copa del Rey trophies, five Serie A titles with Juventus and a Bundesliga title with Stuttgart in 2007.