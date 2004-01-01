Sean Dyche set to be appointed new Everton manager

Everton are set to hire Sean Dyche as their next manager following the departure of Frank Lampard, 90min understands.

Lampard was relieved of his duties earlier in the week and Everton have spent the past few days speaking with a number of candidates, including former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

90min revealed that Bielsa was interested in the Everton job and he flew from South America to England for a further round of talks over the position earlier this week, but sources have now confirmed that the Toffees have decided to opt for Dyche.

While Bielsa was intrigued by the idea of taking over another fallen giant like Everton, he had concerns over the club's project and, after a further round of negotiations, has now been ruled out of the race.

Everton had spoken about a move for Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti, brother of Blancos boss and former Everton manager Carlo, but those in charge at Goodison have opted to appoint Dyche.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, with the Clarets ending his ten-year spell at the club in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation which ultimately came up short.

Everton had been keen to find a successor to Lampard by Friday and stepped up their negotiating during a series of meetings on Thursday.

Dyche is expected to be appointed imminently and will then have a week to work with his new side ahead of his first match in charge - a visit from Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday 4 February.