 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Supercomputer predicts Premier League relegation after bonkers bank holiday

A look at how the predictions for the Premier League relegation battle have changed after Leicester, Everton and Nottingham Forest all played their part in three chaotic fixtures on Monday

The ball was not over the line but Dwight McNeil already had his arms outstretched in celebration.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min