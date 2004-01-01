 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Supercomputer predicts Premier League relegation after Leicester & Everton draw

Who's most likely to get relegated from Premier League after Leicester drew 2-2 with Everton on Monday night.

Leicester's 2-2 draw with Everton on Monday night was nothing short of vintage Barclays.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min