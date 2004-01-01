The Everton Lineup That Should Start Against West Brom

Everton got their season off to a perfect start on Sunday, securing a 1-0 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees followed this up with a straightforward 3-0 win over Salford City in the Carabao Cup which further raised expectations for the campaign ahead.

Next up for Carlo Ancelotti's side is a visit from West Bromwich Albion who were soundly defeated by Leicester in their Premier League curtain raiser. They say never change a winning team, but the performances of some of his fringe players in midweek has given Ancelotti a few selection headaches.

Here's the most likely starting XI for Saturday's meeting at Goodison Park.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Going into the season, there were more than a few doubts about Pickford's suitability as Everton goalkeeper. He managed to answer some of those questions with an assured display against Spurs and he will be hoping to follow up with a similarly solid performance on Saturday.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Coleman was solid enough in the season opener. However, with Jonjoe Kenny back from a loan spell with Schlake, he cannot afford any slip ups if he is going to keep the right-back position for the season.



Michael Keane (CB) - Toffees stalwart Keane has enjoyed a terrific start to the campaign. He was instrumental in his side's clean sheet on Sunday and also nodded home the opener against Salford.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Rangy and dominant, Mina has all the makings of a top level centre-back but struggled at times last season. With Mason Holgate set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Colombian is in no danger of being displaced from the side any time soon.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Given license to roam down the left flank in Everton's new look system, Digne looked excellent against Spurs. Provided the assist for the Toffees' winning goal and generally looked dangerous throughout.

2. Midfielders

Allan (CM) - Tenacious and classy on the ball, Allan was one of Everton's best performers on his debut against Spurs. With the Brazilian at the base of midfield, the Toffees already look a superior team compared to last season.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - Sigurdsson was in inspired form against Salford, grabbing an assist and his 100th goal in English football. Against the Baggies, Ancelotti can afford to reward Sigurdsson by starting him over the more conservative Andre Gomes.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Doucoure was incredible on his debut last Sunday, especially considering he had only been training with his new teammates for a matter of days beforehand.

3. Forwards

James Rodriguez (RW) - Rodriguez's debut was a rare example of a high profile signing living up to the hype. On Sunday, he looked light years ahead of everyone else on the pitch and against West Brom he should enjoy even more time on the ball. How exciting!



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Kicking off the season with a goal on Sunday, this has the potential to be a big year from Calvert-Lewin. If he plays well enough, he may even earn himself a spot in England's squad for the Euros next summer.



Richarlison (LW) - Richarlison missed a bucket load of chances against Spurs but there's not a chance he will be dropped against the Baggies. He has a goal and an assist in his two games against West Brom.