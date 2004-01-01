The Manchester City team that should start against Everton

While several of their Premier League rivals are in European action this week, Manchester City have Premier League commitments to attend to on Wednesday.

Fresh from a dominant win over Tottenham, Pep Guardiola's side travel to Goodison Park to face Everton, who are looking to bounce back from a dreadful defeat at the hands of Fulham.

With a trip to Arsenal to contend with at the weekend, followed by a Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach, Guardiola will need to employ some level of rotation over the coming days. Just how much will he freshen things up against a solid Everton side though?

Check out our predicted City XI below.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ruben Dias has recovered from a fever and should feature | Pool/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - Not a lot to say about this one. He is City's number one goalkeeper so tends to start most games.



Joao Cancelo (RB) - Cancelo has poked his nose in front of Kyle Walker in the right-back pecking order this season with some world class performances. Walker could play against Arsenal in order to give him a rest before the Gladbach game, but the Portugal international should start this one.



Ruben Dias (CB) - One half of the Premier League's best centre-back pairing, Ruben Dias has recovered from a fever and will return to the heart of the City backline against the Toffees.



John Stones (CB) - Stones' redemption this season has been a joy to behold. Since being drafted into the side back in November, he has been near ever-present for City and that will continue on Wednesday.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - The left-back spot is a tough one to call. Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy could both be given the nod, but we think the most likely selection is Zinchenko. From being considered surplus to requirements at the club, he has bounced back strongly this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

2. Midfielders

Phil Foden may need to play in midfield | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rodri (DM) - Rodri has only missed a handful of games since signing for City back in 2019. His ball recoveries and metronomic passing from the base of midfield are vital to how Guardiola's side plays.



Phil Foden (CM) - With Ilkay Gundogan out with injury and Kevin De Bruyne only just returning to full training, Foden is likely to be asked to slot into midfield. It may not be his best role, but needs must.



Bernardo Silva (CM) - With City short of midfield options, we expect Bernardo Silva to keep his place. He has been quietly effective of late, despite scoring only once in the Premier League all season.

3. Forwards

Mahrez will be looking to impress his manager if selected | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - By his own high standards, it has been somewhat of a quiet season for Mahrez. He has only managed five Premier League goals in 17 appearances, but should start due to Foden being moved into midfield.



Gabriel Jesus (ST) - Questions remain over whether Gabriel Jesus is good enough to be Sergio Aguero's permanent successor. Despite this, he will likely start against Everton, after being substituted in the second half of City's win over Spurs.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - Sterling has been scoring for fun of late and was handed the captain's armband for the Tottenham victory. He will be hoping to continue his fine form on Wednesday.