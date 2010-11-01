The Starting XI's Last Time Everton Beat Liverpool

It's exactly 10 years to the day since Everton last beat Liverpool - and what better way to celebrate than with a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park?

The landscape of both sides have changed pretty dramatically in that time - the Toffees were arguably a vintage David Moyes outfit in 2010, while on the other half of Merseyside, Roy Hodgson was halfway through his six-month tenure as Liverpool boss, defeat leaving his side second from bottom in the Premier League.

So stick on some Cee Lo Green and bask in some glorious 2010 nostalgia with a look back at the starting lineups from the last time Everton beat Liverpool...

Everton

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Neville started at right back for Everton | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tim Howard (GK) - Howard became synonymous with Everton after spending a decade at the club. He tasted victory in his first ever Merseyside derby - and then only won a further two in 10 years.



Phil Neville (RB) - He's not exactly what you'd call a modern day fullback, but Phil Neville dutifully filled the Everton right back spot for a good eight years. He's now passing on his pearls of wisdom to the England women's side, to varying degrees of success.



Phil Jagielka (CB) - Jagielka was a trademark Moyes signing after being snapped up from relegated Sheffield United in 2007, and he went on to serve the club for 12 years, before returning to the Blades in 2019.



Sylvain Distin (CB) - With 469 Premier League outings to his name, Distin holds the record for the most top flight appearances from an overseas player. Not quite sure what he's up to now, but his Twitter bio reads: "I m responsible for what i say, not for what you understand..."



Leighton Baines (LB) - Everyone's favourite understated, Indie band-loving, dependable fantasy football purchase hung up his boots in the summer after 13 years at Everton. A sorely missed character.

2. Midfield

Cahill was on the scoresheet in 2010 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman (RM) - Everything has changed, and yet nothing has changed. The 2010/11 campaign was Coleman's first full season at the club and he was operating on the wing for large spells - 10 year's on, he's captaining the Toffees through the Carlo Ancelotti revolution.



Johnny Heitinga (CDM) - Fresh from his sending off in the World Cup final that summer, Heitingha was trusted in an unorthodox defensive midfield position during the 2010 Merseyside derby. He now coaches the Under 19 side at his former club Ajax.



Mikel Arteta (CM) - Scored the second goal during the 2-0 victory 10 years ago with a superb solo strike from the edge of the box. The 2010/11 season would be Arteta's final one on Merseyside before he departed for Arsenal that summer.



Tim Cahill (CAM) - An Everton icon, Cahill epitomises Moyes' Toffees side. The Australian international sent a rasping finish past Reina for Everton's opener before giving the corner flag a characteristic pummelling.



Leon Osman (LM) - The BBC do love to recruit ex David Moyes Everton player as pundits - that's three from this starting XI alone. Bar brief loan spells early in his career with Carlisle and Derby, Osman is a one club man after spending a full 16 years with his boyhood club Everton.

3. Forwards

Yakubu led the line for Everton | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Yakubu (ST) - Fresh from his iconic miss for Nigeria against South Korea at that summer's World Cup, the 2010/11 campaign would be the Yak's final season at Goodison, and he moved to Blackburn that summer. He also finished his career with Coventry which definitely did not receive enough attention at the time.

Liverpool

4. Goalkeepers & Defenders

The blockbuster signing | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Pepe Reina (GK) - Reina spent nine years with Liverpool and bowed out of the Premier League at the same time as Leighton Baines after his loan spell with Aston Villa came to an end in the summer of 2020. He's currently at Lazio.



Jamie Carragher (RB) - Flying fullbacks down the flanks for both sides during the 2010 Merseyside derby. Last decade's game is a really great benchmark for the evolution of the right back role. The Liverpool icon was really treated to some poor company during his final few years at Anfield.



Martin Skrtel (CB) - A wonderful benchmark for the evolution of the centre back role. The perpetually angry, lover of a crunching tackle was still at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp took the hot seat in 2015, and is actually still playing, currently turning out for Turkish outfit Başakşehir.



Sotirios Kyrgiakos (CB) - Seeing the consistently furious,1970s style centre back Skrtel paired with someone who looked a bit like Jesus - famously a peace loving man - was always good fun. One of the many bizarre Rafa Benitez signings, Kyrgiakos left Liverpool the following year.



Paul Konchesky (LB) - Does a single signing sum up Roy Hodgson's time in charge at Liverpool better than Paul Konchesky? The Reds paid Hodgson's former side Fulham £4m to bring him to Anfield - that's pocket money in today's market, and yet it still seems absolutely extortionate.

5. Midfield

Gerrard captained Liverpool during their 2010 defeat | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lucas Leiva (CDM) - Lucas established himself as a real fans favourite at Liverpool, serving the club for 10 years. He ended his decade-long stay in 2017, moving to Lazio for £5m. It seems as if he's been around forever - but he's only 33, and still plying his trade in Italy.



Raul Meireles (CM) - The all action Portuguese midfielder was Hodgson's big-money acquisition at Liverpool, bringing him to Anfield for £11.5m. He did alright but only lasted a season, as Chelsea snapped him up the following summer.



Steven Gerrard (CM) - Quite possible the only member of the 2010 Liverpool side who would get into today's team is Gerrard. The former Reds captain is the all-time top scorer in the Merseyside derby, with 10 goals.

6. Forwards

The hair went and the problems started | AFP/Getty Images

Maxi Rodriguez (RW) - Was Maxi Rodriguez good or were Liverpool just quite bad at the time and he was often the only silver lining? Rodriguez is still playing today at the grand old age of 39, back in his native Argentina playing for boyhood side Newell's Old Boys.



Fernando Torres (ST) - Torres had become a World Cup winner over the summer... but he'd also cut off all of his iconic, long blonde hair. This would be his final Merseyside derby prior to his infamous £50m move to Chelsea the following January.



Joe Cole (LW) - This was going to be the move that revitalised Joe Cole's career and bring back the infectious attacker who could light up a game at the drop of a hat. He went on loan to Lille after a year, and is remarkably the second player from these two XI's who had a spell at Coventry towards the end of his playing days.