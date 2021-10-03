The 2021/22 WSL season continued over the weekend, with all 12 clubs in action on Saturday and Sunday in some enthralling encounters of the highest quality.

Away wins were very much the trend this weekend. Five clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, won on the road and only reigning champions Chelsea were victorious at home.

Aston Villa 0-4 Arsenal (Saturday)

Chelsea 3-1 Brighton (Saturday)

Leicester 0-2 Tottenham (Sunday)

Man City 0-2 West Ham (Sunday)

Reading 0-3 Everton (Sunday)

Birmingham 0-2 Man Utd (Sunday)

Here's 90min's WSL team of of the for the latest round of games...

WSL team of the week - round 4

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Mackenzie Arnold (GK) – West Ham: The Australian’s saves and confident punches kept Manchester City at bay in a famous Hammers win at the Academy Stadium.



Hannah Blundell (RB) – Man Utd: Came away from her team’s 2-0 win over Birmingham with two assists and a clean sheet. She spent a half each on the left and right and got an assist from both positions.



Louise Quinn (CB) – Birmingham: A colossus at the back on Sunday evening, it would have been far worse than a 2-0 defeat for the Blues against a rampant Manchester United without her.



Lotte Wubben-Moy (CB) – Arsenal: Replaced the influential Leah Williamson at the back for the Gunners and ensured they never missed a beat. Set up the first goal and recorded a clean sheet.



Danielle Turner (LB) – Everton: A sublime free-kick deep into first half stoppage time capped off an improving Everton’s comfortable 3-0 win over Reading on the road.

2. Midfielders

Lia Walti (CM) – Arsenal: Kept hold of the ball incredibly well in a dominant performance over Aston Villa and created the fourth and final goal with an incisive pass forward.



Kim Little (CM) – Arsenal: Two more goals for the in-form star in Arsenal’s big win. The first was her 150th for the club and showcased expert close control on the edge of the penalty area.



Ella Toone (AM) – Man Utd: The 22-year-old is fast becoming one of the WSL’s most consistent best players. She was at it again this time, scoring her team’s crucial second after earlier hitting the post.





3. Forwards

Fran Kirby (RW) – Chelsea: A hat-trick of assists to take her tally for the season already to five in only three starts tells its own story. All three goals she created were completely different.



Sam Kerr (ST) – Chelsea: The Australian was a constant threat for Chelsea as they cruised past a stubborn Brighton side. Had a few chances to score and got her fifth of the season.



Yui Hasegawa (LW) – West Ham: An assist and a goal in the Hammers’ win over Manchester City underlined the Japan international’s technique and quality. Her lobbed finished was superb.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!