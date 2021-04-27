2020/21 WSL Player of the Season shortlist revealed

The WSL has revealed its Player of the Season award shortlist, with six top names in contention for the prize.

Chelsea and Manchester City account for four of those nominated for the 2020/21 edition, with both clubs vying for the title in a titanic two-horse race. There are also representatives from Arsenal and Everton on the shortlist.

Read on to discover all six candidates and find out how to vote.

Izzy Christiansen (Everton)

Izzy Christiansen has helped Everton thrive in 2020/21 | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 2020/21 campaign has been an important one for Christiansen, marking her first full season back in the WSL following a serious ankle injury during her short spell at Lyon that ultimately forced her to miss the 2019 World Cup.

The midfielder has returned to her best and has been a key reason why Everton have cemented their place as the ‘best of the rest’ outside the WSL’s big four clubs.

Chloe Kelly (Man City)

Chloe Kelly is already one of Man City's most important players | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Kelly has gone from strength to strength since joining Manchester City from Everton last summer and has become one of the club’s most important players, despite being surrounded by a glittering array of international stars.

As a wide forward, the young England international both scores goals and creates them. At the time of writing she jointly leads the WSL in assists and has created more chances than anyone else.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr has found her feet at Chelsea | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Australian superstar Kerr endured a challenging start to life in the WSL midway through last season, but her world-class ability has really shone through in 2020/21.

Kerr has reached prolific levels, averaging more than a goal for every 90 minutes played as Chelsea near yet another league title. She is too hot to handle for WSL defences and has underlined just why she topped The Guardian’s annual list of the top 100 players in the world in 2019.

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Chelsea favourite Fran Kirby is back to her best | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Having been forced to miss much of the ultimately abandoned 2019/20 season because of a heart illness that threatened her career, Kirby has overcome adversity to come storming back to her best form this season.

The England favourite is both a scorer and a creator and is so far the only player in the WSL in 2020/21 to have hit double figures for both goals and assists.

Sam Mewis (Man City)

Sam Mewis has adapted well at Man City | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mewis and USWNT teammate Rose Lavelle were both expected to be huge hits in the WSL when their double arrival at Manchester City was announced last summer. But the struggles of the latter prove it was no guarantee and further highlight the former’s impressive adaptation.

Mewis has given City an extra dimension in midfield and is also scoring more regularly than she previously manage in the NWSL back stateside.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema continues scoring goals for Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Miedema is almost a given on the end of season shortlists and has again been prolific for Arsenal in 2020/21, scoring 17 times in 18 games at the time of writing.

The Netherlands international continues to extend her own record as the WSL’s all-time leading scorer and has surpassed half a century of goals in the competition this season in what is only her fourth year in English football.

